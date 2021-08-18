New £90m plans for extended Hove Gardens scheme go on show

Detailed designs for a newly enlarged £90 million Hove Gardens scheme are due to go on show this afternoon (Wednesday 18 August).

Watkin Jones, the developer, will be sharing its plans from 4pm to 8pm today at Ralli Hall, in Denmark Villas, Hove.

The company aims to put up 300 build to rent flats in Ellen Street, Hove, close to Hove railway station and the Brighton and Hove Buses depot in Conway Street.

The enlarged scheme also incorporates a plot used for parking by the bus company on land immediately to the west of the row of warehouses which have recently been demolished.

Watkin Jones, the developer, secured planning permission for its initial plans in October last year, since when the company has cleared the site and started ground works and piling.

The scheme also includes more than 2,000 square metres of commercial space – such as shops, offices or cafés – and “extensive public realm improvements”.

Watkin Jones said: “Phase 2 of the plans will see the redevelopment of the former Brighton and Hove Buses car park to the immediate west of the original site to provide an additional 86 new build to rent apartments.”

The original plans, with blocks up to 18 storeys high, included the scope for making use of the bus company car park.

Watkin Jones development director Kenny Oke said: “Watkin Jones Group is very excited to bring forward this second phase of development at Hove Gardens to provide additional homes, employment space and public realm improvements for the local area.

“This new planning application will help to complete the redevelopment of the wider site and has been designed to complement the already consented plans for Phase 1.

“Our consultation for Phase 1 led to several meaningful improvements to the plans and we look forward to meeting with the community again and hearing their views on Phase 2.”

Watkin Jones put the latest plans on show last week and said that it looked forward to welcoming neighbours again today and hearing their views.

The company added: “All exhibition materials will be available on the consultation website www.hove-gardens.com until Monday 23 August and the community is encouraged to view the plans and leave their feedback.”

If all goes to plan, the first tenants should move into the Phase 2 flats by the summer of 2024.