Armed burglars chased by police helicopter

The police helicopter helped in a search for armed burglars forcing their way into a Moulsecoomb house last night.

NPAS Redhill was heard hovering over the Withdean and Westdene areas and other parts of of Brighton and Hove from about midnight.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police were called at 11.20pm on Sunday (September 12) to reports of an aggravated burglary at Widdicombe Way, Moulsecoomb.

“A group of men arrived in a number of vehicles including an Audi, Jaguar and Kia. The occupants of these vehicles were seen attempting to break-in to a property there.

“The Police Air Service helicopter was deployed and traced one of the vehicles to Withdean Close, Brighton.

“One suspect, a 19-year-old from Wandsworth, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a class B drug. He remains in police custody.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incidents and suspects is asked to report it to Sussex Police online here or call 101 and quote serial 1579 of 12/09.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”