They first met over 90 years ago, then didn’t cross paths again for over 47 years. Albion once signed a cricketer from them. Micky Adams went there without a second thought just after the September 11th atrocities. Tomorrow the 7th place Albion take on 11th place Leicester City in the Premier League.

1) In the first ever meeting between the teams the Albion beat the Foxes 1-2 in the FA Cup at Filbert Street. They were no longer Leicester Fosse at this time, becoming City in 1919.

2) The clubs didn’t meet again until September 1978 when Albion were thrashed at Filbert Street. Future Seagull, Albion coach and Hove dweller, Larry May played for Leicester. All rounder Graham Cross, who played 599 times for the Foxes and keep wicket for Leicestershire as a first class cricketer, had left Albion by then, after joining the Seagulls in 1976.

3) Then nothing exciting happened until October 1991 at the Goldstone when future Albion sick note Paul Kitson looked mightily impressive as he scored the opener as Albion lost 2-1 as they plummeted towards the dark days of 1995-99.

4) Apart the legendary League cup tie in 1994, Albion didn’t cross swords with the Foxes again until 2002 when at an almost completely fogbound Withdean, Brian Deane scored the winner for Leicester, so we are told. Former Seagull Paul Dickov turned out for Leicester as did future Sagull Trevor Benjamin. Micky Adams strode across the Withdean pitch (as Leicester manager) banging his chest and mouthing “keep the faith” pity no one could see him.

5) In 2004 makeshift/super/target man, striker Adam Virgo, controlled the ball on his thigh and scored Albion’s winner as they won at then Walkers Stadium. Mark Mcghee beamed with delight, although Albion’s fight off the pitch for Falmer was still far more important.

6) In April 2014 Albion thrashed Leicester at the now renamed King Power Stadium 4-1, Jesse Lingard scoring for the Seagulls. How would the Foxes bounce back from that devastating humiliation? 105 weeks later Leicester City completed what many consider the greatest sporting achievement ever (sorry Emma) by winning the 2016 Premier League title.