Brighton & Hove Albion beat the Swans but draw the Foxes

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Swansea City 0

The Seagulls progressed to the 4th round of the Carabao League Cup after two well-taken goals from Aaron Connolly.

His first strike appeared to take a sizeable deflection off Swansea defender Brandon Cooper.

His second was the result of a sublime pass to his feet from Alexis Mac Allister.

Connolly buried his effort into the bottom corner past Steven Benda.

Earlier, Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen had gone close for the Swans but were thwarted by Albion’s captain for the night, Jason Steele

Tariq Lamptey returned to first team action but only once was the sparse crowd treated to one of his trademark runs.

Connolly had the chance to complete his hat-trick but sidefooted an effort wide just before half time.

In the second half, Ed Turns and later Jeremy Sarmiento impressed for Albion and Steve Alzate appeared to grow in confidence.

Swansea hit the crossbar twice in the second half through Whittaker and then Korey Smith.

Late on Pascal Gross, on as a substitute for Lamptey, hit the bar for Albion with a blistering free kick.

Jurgen Locadia made his first appearance in almost two years but looked leg weary and didn’t get the chance to impress.

Albion will travel to Leicester City for their 4th round clash at the end of next month.

More importantly Brighton travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace next Monday (27 September).