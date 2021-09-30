BREAKING NEWS

Steep slopes make wheelchair ramp impossible, developer says

Posted On 30 Sep 2021 at 12:34 pm
By :
A visualisation of the flats proposed for Park Close in Coldean


A developer says it can’t install a wheelchair ramp to a new block of flats because the site is too steep.

WSE Property Services was given planning permission in April to redevelop the former Meeting House in Park Close, Coldean, into two three-storey buildings with 12 flats.

One of the conditions was to ensure the ground floor flats in both blocks were accessible to most wheelchair users – which means step-free access – before anyone could move in.

But it is now asking for that condition to be varied as the steep slopes on the site make ramp access to one of the blocks “impossible”.

However, level access from a disabled parking space will be possible to the other block – which will include a fully wheelchair accessible flat.

Members of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee are advised to grant planning permission at their meeting on Wednesday 6 October.

The developer’s planning agent, Mohsin Cooper director Abe Mohsin, said in his covering letter: “Space requirements around beds complies along with space in front of WCs.

“It should also be noted that a wheelchair user will be able to arrive at the site and park on the disabled width car parking space and access the ground floor, entrance level flats with level access from there.”

Building control supported the change as one flat would still be wheelchair accessible as required by conditions.

The department’s comment backed the developer’s view that the site levels make ramped access impractical to one of the blocks.

One neighbour objected wrote to object to the proposals but their letter focused on opposition to the approved scheme rather than the amendments.

The Planning Committee meets from 2pm at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 6 October.

It is scheduled for webcast on the council website.

