Half time with Hodges – Norwich City 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion of course should be ahead at Carrow Road.

Efforts from Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard were both saved well by former Seagulls keeper Tim Krul.

Shane Duffy also went close with a header from a Pascal Gross corner.

Norwich’s best chance came when Josh Sargent had a shot cleared off the line by Duffy after a howler of an error from Robert Sanchez.

Albion were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty after Krul appeared to trip Neal Maupay.