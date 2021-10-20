Baby Strange – the newest evolution of punk to play Brighton gig

Concert promoters One Inch Badge and music venue The Prince Albert will be hosting an exciting concert on Wednesday 10th November that will feature headliners Baby Strange supported by Dead Pony.

Make no mistake, Baby Strange are the newest evolution of punk. Embodying the true nature and principles of the DIY ethic and taking a steadfast, creative all-encompassing approach to music as an artform, Baby Strange have carved out an almost cult-like status for themselves within the underground UK music scene.

Fronted by the magnetic and alluring Johnny Madden and completed with brothers Connaire and Aidan McCann, the proudly Glaswegian 3 piece are about to set out their stall and re-establish themselves as one of the most innovative and uncompromising outfits in the UK.

Since the release of their critically acclaimed 2016 debut album ‘Want It Need It’ (Ignition Records), Baby Strange have toured relentlessly, building an enthusiastically rampant live audience, selling out venues across the UK and sharing stages with the likes of ‘Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes’, ‘Slaves’, ‘Jamie T’ & ‘Wavves’.

Far from being just satisfied with focusing on their own journey, Baby Strange took a step further to solidifying themselves within the heart of the music community by launching their own club night ‘Club Sabbath’ back in 2015 at The Priory in Glasgow and The Old Blue Last in London (alongside Kilimanjaro).

Since its inception, it’s become something of legend and has played host to live sets or DJ sets from the likes of: Wolf Alice, Fontaine’s D.C, DMA’s, The Chats, Gang Of Four, The Magic Gang, Nick Allbrook (POND) and Marsicans.

The thriving community that Baby Strange played such an active role in building hasn’t gone unnoticed, having been covered recently by Vice magazine:

“Club Sabbath has emerged as something of a rite of passage that’s seen people jump from being partygoers, on the fringe of the scene, to playing the stage in bands of their own”.

Alongside Johnny’s work as a producer at 7West Studios (with Chris Marshall), this statement couldn’t be truer for some of the most vibrant and exciting bands on their way up at the moment: The Dunts, Spyres, Dead Pony, Rascalton and Pleasure Heads – all sight Baby Strange and Club Sabbath as a direct influence on the artists they are today.

Johnny is a credited writer on many of their tracks and in partnership with Chris Marshall have produced some of the most accomplished and acclaimed records released in recent times.

What others have said about Baby Strange:

“Baby Strange are confrontational, cold-hearted and brilliantly unnerving” – NME

“A dark and high-paced caustic rhythm machine” – So Young Magazine

“They’re punk with a dash of grunge and their songs veer between drones and dirges” – The Guardian

“Escapism delivered in the kind of sludge-first aesthetic Josh Homme would approve” – DIY

“the generational disdain of “Pure Evil” – The Line of Best Fit

Support will come from fellow Glaswegian post-punkers Dead Pony who take the point of view of a girl who always gets overlooked or stood up by some guy who betrayed her trust once more on their new single ‘23, Never Me’. She should have known better perhaps, but it still hurts every time. For their Prince Albert performance, you can expect copious amounts of distorted guitar mayhem, an almost pleading middle-eight, and straightforward language that will earn them an “explicit” badge on streaming services.

