Brighton gym to close next month

Posted On 27 Oct 2021
A Brighton gym is to shut for good next month, members were told in an email this morning (Wednesday 27 October).

Virgin Active, on the Brighton University campus, in Falmer, said that it would be closing on Sunday 21 November.

The university is understood to have bought out the gym’s long lease as it makes a series of changes which are expected to lead to the closure of the Eastbourne campus.

Virgin itself took over the lease in April 2011 when it bought the Brighton Sports and Racquets Club from Esporta.

Today, Virgin emailed members to say: “We’re sorry to let you know that we will be permanently closing Virgin Active Brighton.

“Our last day of operation will be Sunday 21 November 2021.

“The site will revert to the University of Brighton for its own use and, therefore, it is no longer possible for us to keep the club open.

“During the period leading up to the closure of Virgin Active Brighton, it will be business as usual with opening hours, group exercise classes and other activities remaining the same.

“We’d like to thank you and the outstanding team who have made Virgin Active Brighton a racquets club to be proud of.”

The closure comes as Freedom Leisure – which runs several sports centres, swimming pools and gyms in Brighton and Hove – said that it was recruiting.

The company said: “In light of the closure of Virgin Active, Withdean Sports Complex is currently looking for a range of roles to be filled, including reception, membership sales, fitness instructors, cleaning staff and general recreational staff.

“Contact ross.philipson@freedom-leisure.co.uk to immediately be considered for a role.”

