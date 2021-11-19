Poor signage blamed for delays and long diversions during roadworks

A councillor has criticised Highways England after poor signage was blamed for delays, unduly long diversions and other problems during roadworks on the A27 Brighton bypass.

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson, who represents North Portslade on Brighton and Hove City Council, spoke out after the fallout from work at the Hangleton junction.

He said that the work, which started on Friday 15 October, had led to traffic jams in Hove and Portslade as drivers try to avoid the road closures.

Councillor Atkinson said: “Obviously the work needs to be done but the signage has been very poor and sometimes non-existent.

“This has led to major problems for local residents as they go about their daily business.”

He said that he had contacted Highways England with some of the comments from residents.

They included: “The lack of proper signage advising closure is a real let-down.

“I have been caught out several times, having to travel on to Shoreham unnecessarily and also retrace my route from the Hangleton junction, having found it closed during the day when it was meant to be open.

“It’s all very well having diversion signs around the area but road users need to be advised correctly when sections of the A27 or junctions are closed in the first place.

“There’s no work going on but the whole side of the road is still closed off.

“I got diverted for almost a mile and a half as the signage was misleading and not clear at all.”

The council also said that it was not properly consulted about diversions and signage.

Councillor Atkinson said: “This needs to be sorted as it is causing huge frustration and anger.

“You would have thought with something this major, enough planning would have gone into adequate and clear signage.”

The work is due to end on Monday (22 November).