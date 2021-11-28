Brighton man denies encouraging terrorism in mosque speech

A Brighton man has pleaded not guilty to encouraging terrorism in a speech at a Brighton mosque.

Abubaker Deghayes, 53, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, allegedly made statements to those present for evening prayers on Sunday 1 November last year.

It is claimed that at the time he “intended or was reckless as to whether members of the public would be directly or indirectly encouraged to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism”.

On Friday (26 November), he pleaded not guilty to the charge during a hearing at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – before Judge Nigel Lickley.

Deghayes was granted continued conditional bail until his trial which is due to begin on Monday 10 January next year.

The trial is expected to last seven days, the court was told.

Deghayes previously appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday 9 August.

A further hearing in the case was set for Monday 20 December.