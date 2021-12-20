Almost 1,500 new covid cases in Brighton and Hove over the weekend

Almost 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Brighton and Hove over the weekend, according to figures published today (Monday 20 December).

The rate is among the highest in the south east – and the number of tests being taken locally has soared as concern has grown about the new omicron strain of the virus.

But there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Brighton and Hove.

The figures also show that more than two thirds of people in Brighton and Hove have received two doses of a covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 198,763 people had received both jabs by yesterday (Sunday 19 December) – 69 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

This is below the national average, with 82 per cent of over-12s across England having had a second dose of the jab.

Today the NHS said that there were 29 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, but there were no children with covid in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Of those at the Royal Sussex, five or fewer were in intensive care or high dependency beds.