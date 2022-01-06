Brighton and Hove Albion face European Champions twice in three weeks

Brighton and Hove Albion face the European Champions, Chelsea, twice in three weeks after their Premier League clash at the Amex was brought forward.

The club said: “Albion’s Premier League fixture at home to Chelsea will be played on Tuesday 18 January, kick-off 8pm.

“The game was due to be played in February but, with Thomas Tuchel’s team involved in the Club World Cup, it has been rescheduled.”

It will mean three league matches in 10 days, starting when Brighton host Crystal Palace at 8pm on Friday 14 January.

And after the rescheduled Chelsea clash, Albion travel to the King Power Stadium where they will face Leicester City in a 2pm start.

It will then be almost three weeks until the side take the field again when Brighton face Watford at Vicarage Road at 3pm on Saturday 12 February.

New dates have yet to be announced for the games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United which were postponed because of the coronavirus.

This Saturday (8 January), the Seagulls face Championship promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion in the third round of the FA Cup in a 3pm kick-off at the Hawthorns.