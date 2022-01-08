FA Cup 3rd round: West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion

The two Albions meet in the FA Cup as they did in 4th round in 2019.

The clubs didn’t meet at all until 1976 and have met only 25 times since.

Rugby legend Martin Offiah’s nephew Odel makes his Seagulls debut as does goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay start up front in the 39th year since Brighton and Hove Albion made it to the FA Cup Final.