‘Land Beyond Festival’ returning to Brighton this coming May Bank Holiday

After an unforeseen 2 year break due to the pandemic, the audio visual sensation that is the Land Beyond Festival is back in it’s hometown of Brighton!

Having previously hosted music royalty such as Dizzee Rascal and Shy FX and with a 10,000 capacity, this highly respected electronic dance music festival returns to the Waterhall ground on Sunday 1st May ‘22, seeing off the first Bank Holiday of the year in style.

A host of the biggest names in electro dance will take to the 3 stages, in a setting that promises countless Instagram opportunities, unparalleled decoration and a whole host of unique surprises. With the full line up just days away from being announced (watch this space!) , the Land Beyond Festival can only be described as an out of this world experience for all the senses.

First launched at the East Brighton Park in the summer of 2019, the festival saw the legendary likes of Dizzee Rascal, Ocean Wisdom, Shy FX, Darkzy, Turno and many more take to the Main Stage, whilst the iconic Garage Nation took over the outdoor arena earning rave reviews and a loyal following wanting more. At the Festival for 2022, expect a party to the moon and back to make up for the 2 year enforced hibernation and experience an undiscovered galaxy far far away, as it circles back into our earth’s orbit landing in the South Coast for a truly spectacular comeback performance.

Full Line Up includes huge names like… Kurupt FM, Solardo, Tion Wayne, A1XJ1, D Double E, DJ Dubl, FlavaD and many many more…The countdown has started.

This mission resumes 01.05.22 and tickets are on sale now via Festicket at www.landbeyondfestival.co.uk

LAND BEYOND FESTIVAL

When: Sunday 1st May 2022

Where: Waterhall, Waterhall Road, Brighton, East Sussex, BN1 8YR

Times: 12:00 – 22:00

Last Entry 5pm

Age: 18+

www.landbeyondfestival.co.uk