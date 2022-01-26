Drama teacher hails Brighton cancer support charity

A drama teacher and mother of two has praised a cancer support charity in Brighton for the help that she received.

Lesley Graney, 50, from Shoreham, was so grateful for the support given to her by the Macmillan Horizon Centre, in Brighton, that she has since raised money for the charity.

She even put on a show at the Brighton Fringe by way of a thank you – which evolved from a group she set up called up Random Acts of Nonsense.

Mrs Graney had breast cancer diagnosed in January 2018 – and by August she learnt that it had spread to her ribs.

Having had to face the devastating reality of life with an incurable but treatable disease, she said: “It’s so complicated what I was going through. To have my dreams taken away is beyond devastating.

“I felt deeply depressed at one point. But the Horizon Centre has been brilliant – and the counselling has given us a safe space to process what we’re going through.

“I also had acupuncture to help with the side-effects of my treatment and got useful financial advice. Macmillan is amazing.”

The Macmillan Horizon Centre, in Bristol Gate, by the Royal Sussex County Hospital, was designed to provide a warm, welcoming environment for people with cancer as well as their family and friends.

On average, the centre, which opened just over five years ago, receives 28,000 visits each year and offers a range of support services.

Kevin Smith, the new chairman of the Macmillan Horizon Centre Fundraising Committee, said that every year 9,340 people in Sussex had cancer diagnosed – “and they need our help more than ever”.

Mr Smith said: “The pandemic has created a backlog in cancer services, causing treatments to be delayed or cancelled, as well as thousands of missed diagnoses.

“As a result, cancer patients are experiencing increasingly complex needs, and more and more people are seeking Macmillan’s support.

“The Horizon Centre is uniquely placed to serve the local community but, because we are almost entirely funded by donations, we need your help to respond to the increased demand and ensure we can continue meeting the needs of people affected by cancer and their families.”

He added: “We are looking for new members to join the fundraising committee – it’s not that time-consuming – and even associates would be welcome.”

As with many other organisations, the cancellation of fundraising events during the coronavirus pandemic has posed challenges to charities’ finances just as their services are most needed.

Mr Smith said that anyone who wanted to fundraise, join the committee or offer other support could email him at kdsbusiness@hotmail.co.uk.