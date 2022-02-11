One in four young adults yet to have first covid jab in Brighton and Hove

More than one in four young adults has yet to have their first coronavirus vaccination dose in Brighton and Hove, according to NHS figures.

And Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take up rates in the country among to 18 to 39-year-olds.

The figures are for covid-19 vaccines given up to last Sunday (6 February) and were analysed by the PA (Press Association) news agency.

PA found 18 local authority areas in England where at least a quarter of young adults had yet to have a first dose of vaccine.

In some council areas the figure was as close to one in three, the agency said.

Some 34.7 per cent of 18 to 39-year-olds in Coventry are likely to be unvaccinated, along with 32 per cent in Birmingham and 31.9 per cent in Liverpool.

Take up was only slightly better in other cities, with 30.1 per cent of this age group in Nottingham estimated to be unjabbed, 27.6 per cent in Newcastle and 26.6 per cent in Manchester.

Not all of the areas with a poor take up were large towns and cities.

In Boston, in Lincolnshire, 30.2 per cent of 18 to 39-year-olds were estimated to be unvaccinated, while the figure for Runnymede, in Surrey, was 29.5 per cent.

The figures also suggested that while the first dose take up rate has improved over the past few months, the pace has been slow.

A first dose of covid-19 vaccine has been available for all adults in England aged 18 and over since last summer.

But the take up over the past few months was likely to have been affected by the high levels of infections locally and nationally.

People are not eligible for a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

This means that many of those who had coronavirus during the recent omicron-driven wave have only recently become eligible for either a first, second or booster dose.

These are the 18 local authorities in England where at least 25 per cent of 18 to 39-year-olds are estimated to have not received a first dose of the covid-19 vaccine as of Sunday 6 February