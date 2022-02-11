Whitehawk windows invited to take part in art exhibition



People living in Whitehawk are being invited to transform their windows into mini art galleries for a neighbourhood-wide art exhibition.

Arts organisation Window Wanderland is looking for people to light up the windows of their homes, schools, businesses, and community spaces to create a walking art trail.

The trail was founded in Bristol in 2015 by Lucy Reeves-Khan, and has since featured across the UK. The first Brighton trail will be based on East Brighton from 18 to 20 March.

Lucy said: “The idea for Window Wanderland came about due to my own experience of isolation during rehabilitation from an accident. I often went out after dark as I was embarrassed about how I walked. When I saw curtains open I felt less lonely. I thought to myself how nice it would be if people created artworks in their windows to make me smile.

“People often start off worrying that they’re not artistic enough but, given the right opportunity, I think everyone is capable of remarkable things. I love how Window Wanderland brings out the creativity in people.”

Window Wanderland comes to East Brighton

When it has organised similar trails in other parts of the country, many windows have been decorated using black card stencils and tissue paper.

Painted windows, dioramas, mobiles, silhouette animations, light shows, theatre performances and music have also featured.

Click here To take part in next month’s East Brighton trail.

If you’d like to organise a trail in a different neighbourhood, click here.