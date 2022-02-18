Ed Sheeran sells out 2 shows at Brighton’s Concorde 2 in seconds!

BREAKING NEWS

Ed Sheeran thrilling crowds at Glastonbury in 2017 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

We knew something BIG was going down at the ever-popular Concorde 2 music venue in Brighton.

Turns out that the venue, which is located at 286a Madeira Drive, BN2 1EN, have only gone and trumped their 10th September 2014 intimate gig from the Foo Fighters. This time around they will be hosting two concerts by Ed Sheeran. Yep! THE Ed Sheeran who has over 22 million Facebook likes!

The Concorde 2 will be hosting the two Ed Sheeran concerts (pic Andy Sturmey) (click pic to enlarge)

He will be performing live inside the Concorde 2 on both Friday 25th March and Saturday 26th March.

Ed Sheeran thrilling crowds at Glastonbury in 2017 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

Message from Ed:
“I’m going to be doing some warm up shows for my tour in the next few weeks…. these are very low key shows where I get to try out all the new tunes before taking them into the stadiums. Some nights there will be mistakes. But that is where the fun starts”

Concorde 2 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge)

Tickets for these two Brighton concerts sold out within seconds. But those wanting to make a quick buck by immediately re-selling the tickets at a far higher price will have their plans scuppered as original purchasers ID will be required. There are however fan to fan options to resell your tickets at face value. Here are those exclusive links:
https://edsheeran.seetickets.com/
https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/edsheeran

Ed Sheeran thrilling crowds at Glastonbury in 2017 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click pic to enlarge)

More on Ed Sheeran at www.edsheeran.com and find out about other shows on at the Concorde 2 at www.concorde2.co.uk

