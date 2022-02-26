BREAKING NEWS

Traffic delays kick-off as Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to host Aston Villa

Posted On 26 Feb 2022 at 2:47 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Traffic problems have delayed the start of Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday 26 February).

The start of the match has been put back by 30 minutes until 3.30pm.

The visitors’ team bus was held up in traffic and didn’t reach Falmer until just before 2.30pm.

Albion lost 2-0 at Villa Park in November – both goals coming late into the first match of manager Steven Gerrard’s tenure after his move from Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers.

Villa arrive after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Watford and with just one win and five points from their last eight matches.

Brighton have also lost on their last two outings and are currently 10th in the Premier League, with 33 points from 25 matches.

Villa are 13th, six points behind, with 27 points from 24 games.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is expected to return after his suspension for the red card he picked up against Manchester United.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com