Traffic delays kick-off as Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to host Aston Villa

Traffic problems have delayed the start of Brighton and Hove Albion’s match against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday 26 February).

The start of the match has been put back by 30 minutes until 3.30pm.

The visitors’ team bus was held up in traffic and didn’t reach Falmer until just before 2.30pm.

Albion lost 2-0 at Villa Park in November – both goals coming late into the first match of manager Steven Gerrard’s tenure after his move from Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers.

Villa arrive after back-to-back defeats to Newcastle and Watford and with just one win and five points from their last eight matches.

Brighton have also lost on their last two outings and are currently 10th in the Premier League, with 33 points from 25 matches.

Villa are 13th, six points behind, with 27 points from 24 games.

Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is expected to return after his suspension for the red card he picked up against Manchester United.