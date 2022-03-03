Long-serving BHT Sussex chief executive to retire

The long-serving chief executive of housing and homelessness charity BHT Sussex, Andy Winter, is to retire next January.

Mr Winter, 62, is to stand down after 20 years at the helm and 38 years after joining Brighton Housing Trust – or BHT – as the organisation was then known.

Since becoming chief executive, BHT Sussex has expanded its services into Eastbourne and Hastings, Mid Sussex, Crawley and, most recently, across the whole of East Sussex.

The charity won a £19 million five-year contract in November to provide support for 6,000 people in their homes across the county – and with the possibility of a five-year extension.

Kelvin MacDonald, who took over as chair of the BHT Sussex board in December, said: “Andy has provided exceptional leadership to BHT Sussex over the time that he has been our chief executive.

“When Andy joined BHT Sussex in 1985, there were fewer than 10 members of staff. When he became chief executive in 2003 there were 115. Today we have 370 employees delivering quality services and changing lives across Sussex.

“Andy displays an enviable combination of dynamism, professionalism and knowledge, strategic and innovative thinking and empathy.

“He will be an extremely hard act to follow and all those who have benefited from BHT Sussex services, support, advice and housing owe him a real debt of gratitude.”

Mr Winter said: “Playing a small part in the work of BHT Sussex over the last 37 years has been a joy and a privilege. I have been so fortunate to have had such able and inspiring colleagues at all levels of the organisation.

“The future of the organisation is bright. BHT Sussex has an incredibly strong management team, guided and supported by an exceptional group of trustees.

“My successor will be lucky to be joining the organisation at an exciting time as we develop new homes and expand our services.

“There is never an easy time to leave, especially for me having spent most of my adult life within BHT Sussex.

“I am incredible proud of what we have achieved and what we continue to do. I cannot estimate exactly how many clients’ and tenants’ lives we have changed for the better, but it will be in the tens of thousands.

“Once I retire, I intend to write a book, watch more cricket, rugby and football, and walk our dog Molly a lot more.”

Mr Winter served as a Labour councillor on Brighton Borough Council in the 1980s and early 1990s before the merger that led to the creation of Brighton and Hove City Council.

At BHT Sussex he has worked with councillors of all parties and none, finding common ground whenever possible to further the charity’s aims.

During the past decade, Mr Winter has been recognised for the leadership he has provided to the organisation and, by extension, the difference BHT Sussex has made to the lives of many thousands of clients and tenants.

In 2014 he was voted “Inspirational Leader in Housing” by the Chartered Institute of Housing and Inside Housing magazine.

And in 2015 he was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to Sussex by the Argus newspaper, joining a role of honour that included the writer Peter James, cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed and astronaut Tim Peake.

A process to recruit Mr Winter’s successor will start shortly.