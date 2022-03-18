BREAKING NEWS

Subway worker suffers serious facial injuries in attack in Brighton

Posted On 18 Mar 2022 at 12:00 pm
A Brighton restaurant worker suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked after challenging three suspected thieves.

Sussex Police said today (Friday 18 March): “Police would like to identify three people, captured on CCTV during an altercation in Brighton in which a restaurant worker was assaulted.

“Shortly after 5.05am on Saturday 12 February, an employee at Subway, in West Street, reported two men and a woman entering the store and trying to steal bottled drinks from a fridge.

“When confronted, the victim was assaulted, suffering serious facial injuries.

“The suspect understood to have carried out the assault is described as a black man aged around 30 years old, 5ft 9in tall, with shoulder-length black dreadlocks, a long black knee-length coat and a hood up.

“If you recognise any of these individuals or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 255 of 12/02.”

