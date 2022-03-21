Parking row lands violent neighbour in prison



A man who kicked and stamped on his neighbour’s head over a parking row has been jailed for more than five years.

Anthony Bert, 61, attempted to flee the country after the violent attack on Joanne Fraser in St Aubyn’s, Hove, last year.

But he was arrested while trying to board a plane at Heathrow Airport and this month was jailed for 64 months by a Lewes Crown Court judge.

Bert, who lived in Namrik Mews after being released on bail, eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm with intent on March 23 last year.

He became aggressive towards his neighbour – a 50-year-old woman – after she had temporarily parked her car in a private car park while she collected some items from her garden.

After making repeated threats, Bert violently assaulted her, causing significant injuries to her face and chest, before fleeing the scene.

Four months previously, in November 2020, Bert had been the subject of an emergency call from the same victim after he kicked her front door and shouted threatening and abusive language.

In that instance, Bert was spoken to by police officers after the victim chose not to pursue a prosecution.

Alongside the 64-month prison sentence, Bert was also issued with a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim or visiting the St Aubyns address.

Detective Janet Summers said: “I would like to thank the victim for her support in achieving this sentence, after what was a vicious and sustained attack.

“Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and we are pleased to have a violent offender behind bars.

“If you are a victim of crime, please report online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”