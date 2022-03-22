Richard Ashcroft announces Brighton concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft has today announced two major headline shows at Manchester AO Arena and Brighton Centre for this October, with the Brighton date being the 15th.

The news follows Richard Ashcroft’s summer show at Leeds Millennium Square and the release of his lauded album ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ which charted in the UK at no 2 and which included new interpretations of many classic solo tracks and a host of compositions from The Verve’s repertoire of songs and the current single ‘C’mon People We’re Making It Now’ featuring Liam Gallagher. Last year also saw Richard perform a series of sold-out headline UK shows including the Royal Albert Hall and two nights at the London Palladium.

Richard Ashcroft is a two-time Ivor Novello winner (Songwriter of the Year in 1998 and Outstanding Contribution to British Music in 2019) who has released five Top 5 solo albums, including the No.1 debut ‘Alone With Everybody’. He first came to attention with The Verve, with who he released one of the biggest albums of the era in the shape of ‘Urban Hymns’ (the UK’s 18th biggest selling album of all-time) as well as a succession of anthems which remain staples of his live set today, including ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’, ‘Bittersweet Symphony’, ‘Lucky Man’ and ‘Sonnet’.

Tickets for Richard Ashcroft’s new headline shows go on general sale Friday 25th March at 9.30am and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.richardashcroft.com

The Brighton Centre concert tickets can also be purchased directly from the venue HERE.

Find out more at richardashcroft.com