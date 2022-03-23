Brighton man jailed again for persistently harassing and threatening women

A Brighton man has been jailed after he persistently harassed women with sexual and offensive remarks in the Lewes Road area.

Jamie Lee Parsons, 32, of Stanley Court, Lewes Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday 1 March.

He denied sexually assaulting a woman and the charge was ordered to lie on the file.

The judge, Mr Recorder Michael Roques, sentenced Parsons to eight months in prison but he was released on licence having already spent months in custody awaiting trial.

Mr Recorder Roques also imposed an indefinite restraining order, banning Parsons from going into or loitering near the Co-op and Sainsbury’s in Lewes Road or from following staff from the two stores.

He was also banned from contacting 10 named individuals either directly or indirectly under the terms of the restraining order.

Today (Wednesday 23 March) Sussex Police said that Parsons had breached the terms of his release licence and had been recalled to prison.

The force said: “On Friday 4 March, police received a report from a woman in Lewes Road of a man matching Parsons’ description making aggressive threats to members of the public.

“An investigation was launched immediately to confirm the suspect was indeed Parsons.

“Over the following days, two more reports were received of Parsons having harassed and threatened women on Friday 4 March in the Lewes Road area and staff at his residence in Stanley Court.

“Officers passing along Lewes Road at around midnight on Thursday 10 March were also flagged down by a member of the public who reported a women being harassed by a man who had left the scene.

“The victim was supported by officers and her description also matched that of Parsons.

“Parsons was arrested on Friday 11 March in relation to all four offences and taken back to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, to serve out the remaining three months of his sentence.”

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s force lead for violence against women and girls, said: “Jamie Parsons is an infamous presence around the Lewes Road area, particularly to women, well-known for his vile, threatening comments and behaviour.

“As soon as we became aware of reports that a man we believed to be Parsons was once again harassing women in the city, we proactively took steps to launch an investigation and bring him into custody.

“I believe there are other victims of Parsons that we don’t yet know about and I would encourage anybody to report their concerns to us either online or by calling 101. As ever, call 999 in an emergency.

“Violence against women and girls is a societal issue and as a force we take offences such as these – the insidious behaviour that makes women feel threatened and uncomfortable – incredibly seriously.

“It’s hugely important to clamp down on this behaviour through education as well as enforcement, particularly before it escalates into more serious offending.

“The issue is bigger than policing and we all have a responsibility to challenge sexism and misogyny in society in all its forms.”