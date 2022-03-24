Bus passengers fled man brandishing saw, court hears



Terrified passengers fled a crowded bus when a man started waving a circular saw, a court heard today.

Sammi Bastawi, 29, of Bramber Avenue, Peacehaven, pleaded not guilty today to affray and possession of the saw and a knife on board a bus in North Street on September 17 last year.

Brighton Magistrates Court was told a mother grabbed her toddler and escaped through the emergency door at the back of the bus after the fight broke out.

Prosecuting, Jon Karani said when the saw was produced, it caused “uproar”.

He said: “One woman grabbed her toddler and runs out of the emergency door at the back of the bus.

“One witness said I have never seen anyone more terrified in my life.

“Other members of the public are trying to get away by getting off the bus or moving towards the back of the bus.

“There are a number of members of the public quite frightened by what they are seeing.”

Two more also charged with affray – Steven Briggs, 46, of Grand Parade, Brighton, Elizabeth Teeney, 35, of North Road, Brighton – also pleaded not guilty.

A fourth defendant, Adam Todd, 41, pleaded guilty to affray.

Todd, of Waverley Crescent, Brighton, will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on 21 April to be sentenced.

The other three were also committed to Lewes Crown Court on the same date to formally enter pleas.

All four were released on bail.