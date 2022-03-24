BREAKING NEWS

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On 24 Mar 2022 at 4:33 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Darth Vader was one of the unexpected items found when the Pavilion’s pond was dredged ready for spring.

As well as the action figure, a pink child’s scooter and several beer bottles were also uncovered alongside lots of mud and pondweed.

The pond’s spring clean was part of several weeks spent sprucing up the Pavilion’s east lawn after the ice rink was dismantled in January.

Head gardener Rob Boyle said: “Now the lawn has reopened for everyone to sit, relax and enjoy. Please do so and take care to treat it kindly, so it doesn’t fall to the dark side again.”

The restoration also saw thousands of rolls of turf laid on the lawn, under the watchful eye of a hawk decoy to scare away seagulls who might otherwise have ripped it up.

Thanks to the hawk – and a lack of regular heavy downpours – the lawn was ready weeks earlier than expected.

Read more here.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com