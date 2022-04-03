Brighton Women fall to narrow 1-0 defeat against Man United Women

Manchester United Women 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion Women

There was a fair bit of agony for Brighton as Manchester United huffed and puffed their way to a 1-0 win at Leigh Sports Village, courtesy of Leah Galton’s 68th-minute winner.

The loss to the Red Devils means Brighton are yet to score a single Women’s Super League goal in Manchester, against United or City.

Brighton defended well for large parts of the game, keeping United at bay with Victoria Williams a rock in the heart of defence.

Brighton’s steely resolve appeared on the brink of frustrating Marc Skinner’s side, though they did have a lot of joy down Emma Kullberg’s side in the first half.

The Swedish left-back was switched for Megan Connolly at half-time, with Hope Powell eventually using all five substitutes in an effort to eke out a draw.

Ella Toone, who became Man United Women’s first player to hit a century of appearances, though, found a way through Brighton’s brick wall on 68 minutes.

Toone threaded a pass through to Galton, who had Maya Le Tissier chasing her shadow, before finding the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Katie Startup, making her second straight start after a clean sheet at West Ham last time out, got a glove to Galton’s effort but failed to keep it out of the net.

Brighton did turn up the intensity late on, with Powell bringing on Ellie Brazil for Danique Kerkdijk in the 86th minute. The visitors tested Mary Earps’ goal in the dying embers of the game but Man United held on.

Katie Startup still had a fair bit of work to do to keep the scoreline tight in the 89th minute, pulling off a stellar save from a Martha Thomas effort, which Victoria Williams later cleared off the goal line.

Man United’s club record sixth consecutive WSL home win extended their unbeaten streak to five games. Marc Skinner’s side are now on 38 points with Champions League qualification still in their sights.

Brighton, chasing a club record-breaking WSL campaign of their own, are still on 25 points. Hope Powell’s side need just three points from their remaining three fixtures to better their current best points tally of 27, which they set last season.

Brighton are next due to face Birmingham City at home on Saturday 23 April, while Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday 24 April.