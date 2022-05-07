BREAKING NEWS

Oh what a night! Magnificent Brighton and Hove Albion thrash Manchester United

Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Manchester United 0

Goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard gave Albion one of the greatest victories in their 121-year history.

From the moment Caicedo arrowed a drive past David De Gea after benefiting from Marc Cucurella’s cross Albion turned frequent possession into absolute domination.

The Seagulls were just too much for United to deal with for the first half. Robert Sanchez only touched the ball with his feet.

When United did get forward Cristiano Ronaldo spurned a couple of chances then saw his well-positioned free kick sail over the bar. He then got booked for a petulant foul on Lewis Dunk.

Albion had chances to double their lead in the first half, with opportunities falling to Danny Welbeck who saw one effort fly just over the bar with De Gea stranded.

Solly March was playing out of his skin – but so was every player.

It was impossible to decipher who were the 13 time Premier League winners and four time European champions and who were the team who just 25 years ago finished in 91st place and didn’t even have a stadium!

