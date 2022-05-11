BREAKING NEWS

Camille O’Sullivan

Born in London of a French mother and Irish father, Performer – Singer and Actor Camille O’Sullivan moved to Cork, Ireland when she was a child.

Previously an award-winning architect and portrait painter Irish/French Camille O’Sullivan is known for her interpretations of the songs of Nick Cave, Brel, Waits, Bowie, Radiohead and more.

The Daily Telegraph recently voted her one of the top 25 performances ever on Later with Jools.

Reviews

Queen of the Edinburgh Festival’ (BBC) and original star of Olivier award-winning La Soirée.

“An artist at the top of her game pushing herself to be better and trusting us to keep up. It’s thrilling to watch.” ★★★★★ (The Scotsman).

“Hypnotic” ★★★★★ (The Independent).

“When she sings it’s as though her breath is soaked in paraffin – one spark and the whole room would ignite.” (The Daily Telegraph).

“Ravishing… a superb performer and great singer… the star is her singing voice: a deep, sultry instrument that might have been created to express desolate love” ★★★★★ (The Guardian).

VENUE DETAILS
Brighton Spiegeltent, Old Steine Gardens, Brighton BN1 1GY
Performances
£16.00 – £18.00 – 13 May 2022 21:00 – 22:30
£16.00 – £18.00 – 14 May 2022 21:00 – 22:30
£16.00 – £18.00 – 15 May 2022 21:00 – 22:30

