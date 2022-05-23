Proposed cycle lane along Brighton seafront wins £1.2m government funding

A proposed cycle lane along Brighton seafront has been awarded £1.2 million by the government, Brighton and Hove City Council said today (Monday 23 May).

The proposed cycle lane would run along the A259 Marine Parade between Brighton Marina and the Aquarium roundabout.

The council said: “Our work to encourage active and sustainable travel in Brighton and Hove has been given another huge boost thanks to a successful funding bid.

“We have been awarded £1.208 million by the Department for Transport (DfT) for a new cycle route on Marine Parade (A259), a key route linking eastern areas of Brighton and Hove with the city centre.

“The money has been awarded from tranche 3 of the government’s Active Travel Fund.

“We were awarded £663,000 from tranche 1 of the fund in June 2020 and a further £2.376 million from tranche 2 in November 2020.

“This funding is already helping us to deliver a range of active travel and pedestrian improvements, including the A259 (seafront) and the A23.

“Work will now begin to develop this scheme, with designs subject to public consultation with residents, partners and key stakeholders in the city.

“We will also be collecting monitoring and evaluation data and working with Active Travel England, a new government body set up to support and oversee active travel projects and headed up by Olympic champion and Tour de France stage winner Chris Boardman.”

Green councillor Steve Davis, who co-chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “This is another excellent step towards making Brighton and Hove a city built for active and sustainable travel.

“We want to provide people with a safe and accessible infrastructure that allows them to make travel choices that are emissions free and can help us tackle the ongoing climate emergency.

“Marine Parade is one of the strategic routes prioritised in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan that councillors approved earlier this year (March 2022) and so being able to deliver on this so quickly will be great for taking that long term vision forward.”

Last week the council announced that it had been awarded almost £80,000 for a “mini Holland” feasibility study to assess how streets in Hove could be made more pedestrian and cycle-friendly.