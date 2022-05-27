E-scooter casualties on the rise

The number of injuries from e-scooters is on the rise, according to new figures, including one death in Brighton just under a year ago.

E-scooters have become popular and, some say, they have the potential to reduce pollution and provide a quick, cheap and easy alternative mode of transport.

But privately owned e-scooters remain illegal on public roads and pavements – and critics say that they are dangerous for riders and other road users.

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport included 39 casualties from e-scooter accidents recorded by Sussex Police last year, up from 17 in 2020.

E-scooters were involved in a relatively small proportion of all traffic accidents and accounted for less than 1 per cent of all road casualties in Sussex last year.

The force has issued reminders and warnings and even seized a number of e-scooters having come under pressure to enforce the law as it stands.

But earlier this month the government said that it was considering legalising the use of private scooters on roads in its proposed Transport Bill.

Trials of rental scooters are already under way in 30 areas across the country although not in Brighton and Hove.

Those using an e-scooter were far more likely to be hurt in a collision than other road users, accounting for 76 per cent of all e-scooter casualties across Great Britain.

Pedestrians made up 16 per cent of casualties and cyclists 5 per cent while car users only suffered 17 slight injuries from e-scooter accidents in 2021.

Lorna Stevenson, who researches e-scooters at Westminster University, said that they could still help the UK meet its carbon targets.

“Transport emits more carbon than any other sector in the UK. E-scooters don’t contribute to air or noise pollution – the biggest potential benefits from them come if people use them instead of driving for short, solo trips.

As for why casualties might have risen, she cited several possible reasons, including a rise in the number of people using e-scooters.

She said: “Research suggests new riders are more accident-prone. Better records likely play a substantial part, with many police forces increasing their efforts to record e-scooter collisions.

“Retailers have reported strong sales of e-scooters recently – as traffic levels have risen after lockdown and people return to the office.

“Riders might be more likely to share the road with other vehicles and be travelling at peak times on peak routes,” Ms Stevenson added.

Across Great Britain, the number of casualties from e-scooter collisions stood at 1,359 for 2021, nearly triple the 484 recorded the year before.

And in 2021 there were nine fatalities, up from just one the year before. One of those who died last year was Bernard Jackson, 54, of Millers Road, Brighton.

Mr Jackson, a member of the support staff at Brighton University, died last June about three weeks after he crashed into metal railings near Falmer railway station.

He suffered a pulmonary embolism – a blocked blood vessel in his lungs – and the coroner Penelope Schofield recorded a verdict of accidental death resulting from the e-scooter accident.

The DfT said that minor casualties may go unreported, so the true number of injuries may be higher, adding: “We have set out clear regulations and guidance for users and rental providers on wearing helmets, speed limits and precautions to keep everyone safe.

“While riding a privately owned e-scooter on public land is currently illegal, we are considering how best to design future regulations.

“Our Transport Bill will enable us to take the steps we need to support innovation, robustly crack down on irresponsible use and make e-scooters safer.”