Man arrested after teenage girls grabbed

Posted On 07 Jun 2022 at 7:09 pm
Police have arrested a man in Hove after two girls reported being grabbed on their way to school this morning.

Officers received reports of a man having accosted two teenagers in Burton Walk shortly before 9am.

Enquiries were carried out and a suspect – a 43-year-old man from Brighton – was swiftly arrested on suspicion of taking a child so as to keep her from a person having lawful control.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “This was a frightening experience for two young girls, but thanks to the swift work of our response officers a suspect was taken into custody within a few hours of the reports being received.

“We are not looking for anybody else in connection to this incident and our neighbourhood policing officers have been engaging with local schools in the area to provide reassurance and advice.

“We will also be stepping up patrols in the area before and after school time to offer an additional level of visible reassurance.”

