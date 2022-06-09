Labour candidate selections to be taken out of local party’s hands to avoid repeat of anti-Semitism scandals

Labour candidates in Brighton and Hove wards for next year’s local elections will be selected by a panel appointed by the party’s HQ.

The city’s three local parties – Brighton Pavilion, Brighton Kemptown and Hove – were informed last month that they were being cut out of the selection process.

The move is being made partly because of the number of candidates selected in 2019 who were suspended over allegations of anti-Semitism – some after they had been elected, leading to Labour losing control of the council.

There are also concerns that black and ethnic minority candidates were not selected for winnable seats, instead being shunted to safe Green and Conservative wards.

Ivor Caplin, who sits on the Labour South East regional executive committee, said: “The Labour party has changed since 2018.

“One of the things Keir Starmer has been clear about is that we have to have a situation where people can be properly selected and at the same time we cannot ever, ever take for granted the public.

“On this occasion in order to get the right candidates in the right place, we want to be able to show the people of Brighton and Hove they will have a team of councillors which will stand up for them an ensure the services that we offer are the best.

“We are looking to win a majority of seats on the council and we will be doing that with a team of candidates who have gone through a proper process which will include the final selection.”

One of the 2019 candidates, Darryl Telles, said selections for the 2019 election had been effectively taken over by Momentum, a pro-Corbyn group within Labour.

Mr Telles, whose Asian family emigrated from Kenya to the UK when he four, said even though he was a staunch supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, this had not been enough for them to recommend his selection.

He said: “The selection process was awful. I was a candidate in Brunswick and Adelaide so I had no real chance of winning.

“Momentum were working as a caucus, which is against Labour Party rules, and they were very keen just to get Momentum supported candidates.

“I’m on the left of the party, Jeremy Corbyn is actually a friend of mine so I found it quite astonishing.

“I did win the selection but I wasn’t encouraged by those people to go to a more winnable ward. They really just in effect dropped me because I wasn’t a Momentum member.

“The anti-Semitism issue became much more apparent during the campaign.

“Alex Braithwaite, a Momentum member, was selected for a more winnable ward. I found that a surprise, when she had made those awful posts.

“I complained to the regional party about her and several other members who have since been expelled from the party.

“There were also some candidates who had stood for other parties before. ”

Mr Telles has since retired and moved to Hastings. He said: “I don’t know what it’s like in Brighton and Hove now. But based on last time around, I can understand why the NEC is doing this.

“Based on the fact you have the disgrace of three councillors being suspended, how can you suggest that you can continue with the same process?

“I complained after the election, but I should have complained at the time.

“I hope the lessons have been learned and I’m optimistic given what the NEC is doing. Hopefully it will get candidates who are more representative, particularly BAME candidate in winnable seats and ensuring we don’t have the stain of anti-Semitism.”

Two candidates were suspended for alleged anti-Semitism before the elections took place – and since then, three more were suspended, leading to the Greens taking control of the council.

Two of those, Councillors Nichole Brennan and Kate Knight, subsequently quit and now sit as independents.

The third, Councillor Anne Pissaridou, was allowed back into the party, but subsequently administratively suspended after new social media posts came to light.

All had been on Momentum’s slate – a list of potential candidates members of the group had been encouraged to vote for in selection meetings.

Another Labour councillor, Peter Atkinson, quit the party in protest at Anne Pissaridou being allowed back into the Labour group, before her administrative suspension.

The usual process for selecting council candidates sees nominees go through three rounds – approval via interview at an assessment centre, shortlisting by a panel made up of local party officials and finally selection via a vote of local party members.