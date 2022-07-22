Brighton shoegaze dreampoppers HANYA announce UK tour

Rising Brighton shoegaze dreampoppers HANYA have announced that they will be heading out on tour in October. Thankfully they will be performing a hometown gig at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 27th October – Purchase your gig tickets HERE.

The other dates on the tour are Bournemouth (13th October), Newcastle (18th), Glasgow (19th), Birkenhead (20th), Bristol (25th) and London (26th).

Making their ascent from Brighton’s thriving talent pool, indie upcomers HANYA continue to show us they have a lot to offer. Named after the hannya mask traditionally worn in Noh theatre, the group was originally constructed by guitarist and vocalist Heather exploring the many faces of a female psyche; later the fully-formed collective emerged, recruiting three friends with impressive musical backgrounds to assemble the dream-pop quartet.

Thanks to the group’s captivating songwriting, hazy soundscapes and thick-grooved basslines, HANYA have received a whirlwind of support across the alternative scene from key UK tastemakers in radio, including Jack Saunders, Huw Stephens (BBC Radio 1) and Tom Robinson (BBC 6 Music), as well as a plethora of support from leading UK DIY press including The Quietus, Gigwise and Line of Best Fit.

Following on from their trip stateside to New Colossus festival in NYC, HANYA released ‘Texas’ (in August 2020) the follow-on single from their EP ‘Sea Shoes’. The track received a wash of support across the alternative realm, leading to Clash Magazine naming it “A gorgeous shoe gaze hymn” and Jack Saunders remarking “It’s a beauty, that.” During his hotly-tipped BBC Radio 1 Indie Show.

In November 2020 they dropped the ‘Monochrome’ single, where Heather’s vocals certainly stepped up a notch as she whisks listeners away on a cloud of loveliness. Think Slowdive or The Sundays and you’re there! I seriously love it so much that it hurts! – listen to or purchase it HERE.

On 24th March 2021 the band released ‘Lydia’ and then on 27th October HANYA fans were overjoyed to be able to purchase their seven track ‘100 Metre Sprint‘ EP which again featured their blend of dreamy psychedelia and indie rock. This limited edition red cassette release, which has long sold out, showed the group really coming into their own.

Bringing HANYA fans up-to-date, the band will be unleashing ‘Amateur Professional’ on 27th July. Find out more HERE.

“Live they create truly a mesmerising and unforgettable experience”. Clash Magazine.

“What Hanya do incredibly well is performing musical u-turns. Their songs may start off as an earnest ballad then – BAM! it’s a full-blown post-punk rager.” The Quietus.

“All-consuming, addictive offering…drenched in sublime shoegaze” Line of Best Fit.

Tickets for HANYA’s forthcoming tour can be located at www.hanyahanya.com and tickets for their Brighton concert can also be purchased HERE.

Check HAYNA out on YouTube, visit their Bandcamp page HERE and check out their website at www.hanyahanya.com