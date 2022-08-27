BREAKING NEWS

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0

Posted On 27 Aug 2022 at 4:05 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion have had a few chances to score, most falling to Leandro Trossard who can’t seem to get the ball on the correct foot.

Solly March has also been pressing as Brighton look to convert at least one of their string of opportunities at the Amex.

Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal opts to punch most clearances which could benefit the Seagulls.

Leeds have three players on yellow cards as they struggle to deal with Albion pressing forward.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com