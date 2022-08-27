Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0

Albion have had a few chances to score, most falling to Leandro Trossard who can’t seem to get the ball on the correct foot.

Solly March has also been pressing as Brighton look to convert at least one of their string of opportunities at the Amex.

Illan Meslier in the Leeds goal opts to punch most clearances which could benefit the Seagulls.

Leeds have three players on yellow cards as they struggle to deal with Albion pressing forward.