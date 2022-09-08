Vandals target new games area in Woodingdean



Police are searching for vandals who targeted a new games area in Woodingdean in broad daylight last weekend.

Smashed bottles and spray paint were found at the new multi-use games area which is still under construction in Rudyard Road.

Sussex Police has been passed photos of the vandalism as it happened on Sunday at 6pm, Brighton and Hove News understands, and is now working to identify suspects.

Councillor Dee Simson said: “It’s so upsetting when we are trying to do all we can to provide facilities for our community.

“We had to raise £47,000 for that pitch, it wasn’t just given to us.

“Lots of lots of people have really worked hard and this was really the icing on the cake this multi-use games area.

“It’s something they’ve never had and the last thing I want to do is for these young people to get into trouble and start going down the wrong road because we work hard to stop them doing that.”



The games area had been fenced off while work was being completed on the tarmac, colour markings and basketball nets.

Cllr Simson and local residents volunteered to clean up some of the debris over the week.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police received a report of damage to play equipment at Woodingdean Central Park in Rudyard Road, Woodingdean, at around 6pm on Sunday.

“An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of the situation and identify any suspects.”

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove City Council announced the launch of a year-long programme to tackle graffiti last week.

Targeted action zones, starting with Church Road, Hove on 12 September, will target high footfall areas and involve coordinated graffiti removal from council and commercial property.

This will be followed by George Street and Boundary Road in October, then Preston Street, Ship Street, Middle Street and Upper Lewes Road during November and December.

Cityclean staff will focus on each area for two weeks to remove graffiti from publicly-owned street furniture, such as bins, benches and street signs.

Environmental enforcement officers will issue Community Protection Warnings and Notices to businesses, requesting them to remove graffiti or face enforcement action.