Books of condolence for Queen open at town halls, churches and Royal Pavilion

Books of condolence are being opened at churches and town halls across Brighton and Hove after the death of Queen Elizabeth yesterday (Thursday 8 September).

And there will also be a book of condolence at the Royal Pavilion, in Brighton, it was confirmed today.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Buckingham Palace has opened a virtual book of condolence at www.royal.uk.

“Books of condolence are available at Brighton Town Hall, Hove Town Hall and Portslade Town Hall.

“The town halls will be open from 9am to 5pm every day during the period of National Mourning for people to pay their respects.

“A book of condolence is also available at the Royal Pavilion.”

The Church of England said: “Churches will also open books of condolence for parishioners to sign.”

Among the churches in Brighton and Hove to have a book of condolence are the Church of the Annunciation, in Washington Street, Brighton, and St Andrew’s, in Church Road, Hove.

Yesterday, the Church of the Annunciation posted a message, saying: “In this time of national mourning we will maintain an open space to pray, reflect or find a moment of peace from 11am to 3pm tomorrow and each day until the date of Her Late Majesty’s funeral.

“There will be opportunity to light candles and write in a book of condolence. Those wishing to bring floral tributes are most welcome to do so, and these will be placed outside the church at the end of each day.”

Last night, St Andrew’s posted details about its book of condolence and a service of remembrance on Facebook.