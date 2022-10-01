Three-andro superstar – Trossard nets first top flight away hat-trick in 42 years as Albion stun Anfield

Liverpool 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Leondro Trossard completed Albion’s first top flight away hat-trick since Gordon Smith at Coventry in 1980 – as Roberto De Zerbi masterminded a significant result in his first match in charge.

Trossard scored after just four minutes after a nest back heel from Danny Welbeck saw the Albion midfielder fire past Alisson Becker.

Trossard and Welbeck then saw brilliant saves from Allison as the Seagulls tried to double their lead.

But is was from mistake a Trent Alexander Arnold that was seized upon by Moises Caicedo who combined with Solly March set Trossard up for his second to put Albion 0-2 in front before 20 minutes had elapsed.

Virgil Van Dyke had to scramble to prevent Pascal Gross putting three up – and Albion keeper had to be smart yo keep out efforts from Robert Firmino and Mo Salah, before Firmino pulled one back for Liverpool with an effort that was originally ruled out by VAR

Albion looked a little vulnerable after the hosts pulled a goal back and almost one a penalty after all sorts of antics in the area just before half time.

Firmino pulled Liverpool level, ten minutes into the second half after good work from substitute Luis Diaz – Firmino making no mistake.

The Seagulls were very unlucky to go behind after Sanchez got a good fist on a Alexander-Arnold corner but the ball rebounded against Adam Webster and flew into the net to fortuitously put Liverpool in front.

However the Seagulls were not deflated and took the game to the Reds again Welbeck was again denied by Allison with a close range header – with six left substitute Kaoru Mitoma swept in a cross which Welbeck so Trossard could slot home past Allison for 3-3.

Adam Lallana also made his Albion comeback against his old club late in the second half.

The Seagulls stay 4th and in the Champions places for now and take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Amex next Saturday 8th October.