Preston Park fireworks cancelled due to bad weather

A free fireworks show and funfair at Preston Park tonight has been cancelled because of bad weather.

Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted this morning that the display, which was expected to attract 10,000, has been called off.

Strong winds are forecast to whip along the south coast this afternoon and evening, with speeds of 40mph predicted by the BBC until 8pm, when the display is due to start.

A council spokesman said: “Given the forecast weather conditions the safety advice from the team organising the fireworks is that they wouldn’t be able to safely fire the display in the predicted wind speeds.

“As far as we’re aware no alternative date has been set at this stage.”

Tonight's Preston Park Firework display has been cancelled due to bad weather. pic.twitter.com/X9HurmtLWx — Brighton & Hove City Council (@BrightonHoveCC) November 2, 2022

The event is listed as being organised by Coles Fireworks in council papers.