Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal again

Arsenal 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion are through to the fourth round of the Carabao League Cup at the expense of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

And Roberto De Zerbi’s team have now scored 10 goals in three matches, with six in their last two away games.

Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead after 20 minutes but, less than 10 minutes later, Arsenal’s young Estonian keeper Karl Hein brought down Danny Welbeck in the area.

The England striker, who played for the Gunners in the 2018 final when they were beaten by Manchester City, stepped up and pulled Albion level from the spot.

Reiss Nelson and Mohammed Eleney went close for Arsenal before half time.

But Albion went ahead early in the second half with a second goal in two away games for Kaoru Mitoma.

He received a quick pass from Jeremy Sarmiento and fired an unstoppable shot past Hein.

Billy Gilmour was instrumental in Albion’s third, finding Tariq Lamptey who marauded forward and slid the ball home.

Albion ‘cup’ keeper Jason Steele made good saves from Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko late on.

But Albion held firm to reach the last 16 in a competition in which they have only ever once made it to the last eight once – all the way back in 1978.

Brighton face Aston Villa in the Premier League at the Amex on Sunday (13 November). The Seagulls are currently perched in sixth place.