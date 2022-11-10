Car fire closes Brighton street
A car blaze closed a Brighton street as firefighters tackled the flames this afternoon.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the fire in Adams Close at about 4pm.
Fire crew at the scene said it was not suspicious and nobody was hurt.
Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two jets to put out the flames.
