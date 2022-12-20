Bin dates to change for the week after Christmas, says council

Rubbish and recycling dates will change for the week after Christmas but should be back to normal in the new year, Brighton and Hove Council said.

Collection days will be just one day later than usual, the council said, with rounds restarting on Tuesday 27 December.

The announcement came as council bosses urged people to aim for a low-waste Christmas – and called on residents to think about how they could share with others.

They also issued a reminder about wrapping paper and cardboard, saying: “Please only recycle plain wrapping paper and Christmas cards – foil or paper covered in glitter can’t be recycled.

“Flatten all your cardboard boxes and paper bags to make space in your recycling bins and boxes. And please keep all paper and cardboard dry for recycling.”

The council has even set up a web page on how to enjoy a low-waste Christmas – with ideas, advice and web links.

Residents are being asked to note the changes set out below, with a plea for bins to be put outside by 6am on the relevant collection day.

The council said that if your usual day is Monday, then rubbish and recycling that would have been collected on Monday 26 December should be collected on Tuesday 27 December.

If your usual day is Tuesday, then rubbish and recycling that would have been collected on Tuesday 27 December should be collected on Wednesday 28 December.

If your usual day is Wednesday, then rubbish and recycling that would have been collected on Wednesday 28 December should be collected on Thursday 29 December.

If your usual day is Thursday, then rubbish and recycling that would have been collected on Thursday 29 December should be collected on Friday 30 December.

And if your usual day is Friday, then rubbish and recycling that would have been collected on Friday 30 December should be collected on Saturday 31 December.

The two council rubbish tips will close for Christmas, although the tip off Old Shoreham Road, Hove, will be closed for more days than the one in Wilson Avenue, Brighton.

The council said: “Brighton recycling centre will close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“Hove recycling centre will close at 1pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, Tuesday 27 December, New Year’s Day and Monday 2 January.”

To find out what you can take to the tips and where to find them, click here.