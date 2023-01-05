Revised gasworks plans fail to address toxic soil concerns, campaigners say



Community groups opposing a major new development on a former gasworks site say revised plans fail to address their worries about toxins in the ground.

The Gasworks Coalition believe proposals to build 565 homes on the Brighton Gasworks site will release toxic dust and gases into the air.

Berkeley Homes’ original plans, first submitted in autumn 2021, were revised in November to increase the number of homes, designate 40 per cent of them as affordable, and reduce the height of some of the blocks.

But the coalition, which includes the original group set up to oppose the plans, AGHAST, and 15 other Brighton community groups, says they are still worried about the health implications.

In a statement, the coalition said: “Local residents still remain deeply concerned by the highly polluting effect of developing the site with deep foundations which will stir up and spread the highly toxic dust and air-born gas contaminants currently buried in the site over a wide area.

“During the more than six years of construction envisaged on the site, the pollution would stretch at least half a kilometre beyond the outer boundary of the site, where many schools and open playgrounds put many vulnerable pupils at risk of illness and developmental problems, along with patients in the hospital.

“The council has received well over 600 objections relating to the fact that this is a massive overdevelopment of the site.

“Of the 565 new dwellings, 94 percent will be in tall buildings, despite the fact the recent Brighton City Plan stipulates the site is not in a tall building zone and is suitable for a development of some 85 dwellings.”

The statement referred to Guardian reports of residents’ claims that soil remediation for a housing development on a former gasworks site in Southall was linked to their poor health, including nausea, dizziness, headaches and vomiting.

It also says the towers will create wind tunnels and shadows on neighbouring streets.

Concerns over traffic gridlock in the area, stress on local amenities such as doctors’ surgeries, and a potential toxic threat to freshwater in the aquifer beneath the site are also mentioned in the statement.

Stephen White, who stood as an independent candidate in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election in May last year, is one of the founding members of AGHAST (Action on Gasworks Housing Affordability Safety and Transparency).

Mr White said: “While the majority are concerned about the threat posed by the sheer height, massing, density, architectural quality and scale of overdevelopment which this planning application represents, many of those who live closest to the site are even more anxious about the threat posed to local people’s health and wellbeing by the potential disturbance of pollutants long buried beneath the site.

“The developer’s documentation frequently refers to “safe levels of exposure” yet we know that the World Health Organisation has stated that there is no such thing as “safe” levels of exposure to some of the air-borne contaminants to which we are likely to be exposed.”

Since the revised plans for the housing site were published on Tuesday, 22 November, 48 more public comments have been made on the council’s planning portal about the development.

A number of authorities have been consulted, including Sussex Police and the South Downs National Park.

One anonymised objector wrote: “I am concerned the construction of the development will disrupt hazardous waste on the site which could cause contamination of the water bed.

“The council should ensure that if the application is approved the applicant is under planning conditions to implement rigorous mitigation measures to ensure any contamination is remediated to the highest standards.”

The Kemp Town Society (KTS) said it welcomes development of the site but objects to these plans which would have a “very serious and detrimental impact on current infrastructure, the quality of life of residents and visitors, and public health and safety.”

The Berkley Group declined to comment.

The planning application for the Gasworks site can be found on the council’s planning portal under the reference: BH2021/04167