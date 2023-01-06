Police arrest wanted man with links to Brighton
A wanted man with links to Brighton has been arrested.
Sussex Police said today (Friday 6 January) that Joe Murphy, who turns 26 today, had been arrested.
He was wanted on recall to prison and for failing to attend court to face a charge of having an offensive weapon in a public place.
Murphy, of Mill Road, Burgess Hill, was arrested in October on suspicion of having an offensive weapon – a glass bottle – in a public place.
But he failed to turn up for court later the same month and magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.
Sussex Police issued an appeal for help to find him on Wednesday 28 December.
He was not understood to have been arrested in Brighton and Hove.
