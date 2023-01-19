Brighton charity surprised with £10k grant
Posted On 19 Jan 2023 at 12:22 pm
A Brighton charity was shocked when a grant they’d been told they’d won turned out to be 20 times more than they were expecting.
Allsorts Youth Project was given £10,000 by Tesco’s community grants scheme.
THe LGBT+ charity says it will spend it on its annual bus hire for Brighton Pride and the development of a counselling service.
Katie Vincent, chief executive at Allsorts Youth Project, said: “It was a total surprise. When we were told it was for £10,000, we were totally taken aback.
