BREAKING NEWS

Brighton charity surprised with £10k grant

Posted On 19 Jan 2023 at 12:22 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A Brighton charity was shocked when a grant they’d been told they’d won turned out to be 20 times more than they were expecting.

Allsorts Youth Project was given £10,000 by Tesco’s community grants scheme.

THe LGBT+ charity says it will spend it on its annual bus hire for Brighton Pride and the development of a counselling service.

Katie Vincent, chief executive at Allsorts Youth Project, said: “It was a total surprise. When we were told it was for £10,000, we were totally taken aback.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com