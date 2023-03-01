Body found in search for missing baby

A body has been found in the search for Constance Marten and Mark Gordon’s missing baby, police said tonight.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Met and Chief Superintendent James Collis from Sussex Police are addressing reporters outside Sussex Police HQ in Lewes this evening.

Mr Basford said: “It is my very sad duty to report police officers searching a wooded area close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrest discovered the remains of a baby

“A post mortem examination will be held in due course.

“A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.

“this is an outcome that myself and many officers who have been part of this search had hoped would not happen.

I recognise the impact this news will have on the many people who have been following the story closely.

“I can assure them we will do everything we possibly can to establish what has happened.

“Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remain in custody after an application for the extension of their detention for a further 36 hours was sought and granted by Brighton Magistrates cout.

It is imperative now that the media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that could be prejudicial to court proceedings.

“No further information about the discovery will be shared at this time. I ask again that anyone with information that could support the investigation should call 020 8345 3854.

“I would just like to thank the media, the public and our policing colleagues here in Sussex for their continued support.”



Ch Spt Collis said: “I would first and foremost like to extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of Sussex Police to the wider family of the baby at this time.

“I understand the conclusion of this search will be heartbreaking for the local community and the wider public who have been impacted by and so supportive of this search and the investigation from the outset.

“I would like to thank again the public, including the member of the public whose information led to the arrests, the huge number of people who came forward with information and those who have volunteered to assist with the searches.

“We continue to assist the Metropolitan Police as they continue with their investigation and also the wider community as we all come to terms with this tragedy.”

Search teams have been using “every resource” at their disposal in the desperate hunt for the two-month-old baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon.

Hundreds of police officers and search and rescue experts have been scouring 90 square miles of the Sussex countryside in a bid to find the baby, who has not had any medical attention since being born in a car in Bolton on January 5.

Metropolitan and Sussex police are using helicopters, sniffer dogs, thermal imaging cameras and drones, and teams will continue to work in the coming days, including overnight, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford told reporters on Wednesday.

Marten, 35, who comes from an aristocratic family with royal connections, first went missing with boyfriend Mr Gordon, 48, when their car was found abandoned and on fire at the edge of the M61 on January 5.

From there they travelled around the country by taxi, avoiding police by paying for everything in cash, covering their faces while on CCTV and moving locations frequently, often after dark.

They were finally arrested in Brighton on Monday, minutes after a member of the public tipped off police, but their baby was not with them.