Long-serving councillor applauded for dedication to education

A long-serving councillor has received praise for her dedication to children and young people in Brighton and Hove weeks before she plans to retire.

Conservative councillor Vanessa Brown, 77, was lauded by Green councillor Hannah Allbrooke and applauded by colleagues across the chamber.

Councillor Allbrooke presented Councillor Brown with a bouquet as she thanked her for her 28 years’ service as an elected member.

The Green councillor told Brighton and Hove City Council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee: “She can count in her many achievements, her relentless focus on making the lives of young people in our city better.

“Although we may not always agree, I have always respected Vanessa for her knowledge, experience, and willingness to work together across political divides.”

Councillor Allbrooke chairs the council’s Children, Young People and Skills Committee and spoke as Councillor Brown attended what is expected to be her final meeting of the committee.

Councillor Brown is a retired primary school teacher who has focused on education and the welfare of children and young people throughout her public service.

During the Conservative administration from 2007 until 2011, she spent four years as the cabinet member for children and young people.

As chair of the former Children, Families and Schools Committee, she heled oversee the setting up of the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA). And she began the work to set up the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA).

When Councillor Brown was first elected in 1995, she represented Westbourne ward on Hove Borough Council.

When the council merged with the former Brighton Borough Council, she was elected in Stanford ward which has since been renamed Hove Park ward.

She also served as a governor of Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC).