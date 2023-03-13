Met Office warns of high winds for Brighton and Hove

Stormy winds have prompted the Met Office to issue a weather warning for large part of the country including Brighton and Hove.

The warning cover from 10am until 6pm today (Monday 13 March).

The official forecaster said: “Strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.”

The Met Office said: “Southwesterly winds will widely gust to between 50mph and 55 mph, with gusts reaching 60mph to 65 mph over some exposed coasts and hills.

“The highest gusts are expected between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.”

And while the Met Office warned of “some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport”, trains between the coast and London Victoria were cancelled for a different reason.

Train operator Southern said that a trespasser on the track in the East Croydon area had meant that live rails had to be switched off while the incident was dealt with.

Trains services are expected to be disrupted later this week with strikes planned for Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March.