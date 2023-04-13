BREAKING NEWS

Synth-poppers Nation Of Language announce new album and Brighton gig as part of tour

Posted On 13 Apr 2023
Nation Of Language at Chalk, Brighton 21.11.22 (pic Andy Sturmey)

Nation Of Language have made a name for themselves creating music from another lifetime and yet is so now as well.

Today, the Brooklyn based trio have announced details about their forthcoming new album, ‘Strange Disciple’, which will be released late summer on 15th September. Those wishing to purchase a physical copy of the record, the LP presale is now live on their website HERE.

Clear vinyl edition of Nation Of Language’s forthcoming ‘Strange Disciple’ album

The album will be available in CD format and standard black vinyl. There is also a limited edition clear vinyl edition which is only available on their website and select independent record stores.

Nation Of Language at Chalk, Brighton 21.11.22 (pic Andy Sturmey)

National Of Language have also today released the second single from the album, ‘Weak In Your Light’ on all streaming services – find it HERE.

Nation Of Language at Chalk, Brighton 21.11.22 (pic Andy Sturmey)

The last bit of good news today is that a UK and European tour has been announced in support of the album and this includes a gig at the ever-popular Concorde 2 venue in Brighton on Thursday 28th September. Tickets for that concert can be purchased from 9am on Friday 14th April from the venue HERE or the promoter (FORM) HERE and tour tickets in general are available HERE.

Concorde 2 will host the Brighton concert (pic Andy Sturmey)

Nation Of Language played live in Brighton last November and the Brighton & Hove News were in attendance – read our review HERE to learn more about the band.

www.nationoflanguage.com

Brighton gig flyer

Tour flyer

 

