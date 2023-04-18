Hit and run witnesses asked to come forward



Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Brighton on Tuesday, 11 April, after which one of the vehicles left the scene without stopping.

The driver of a black Ford Focus reported a royal blue Volkswagen Sirocco colliding with their car in Widdicombe Way at around 7.40pm.

The Sirocco then left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anything suspicious in the area around the time, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1299 of 11/04.